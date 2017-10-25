BUSINESS

Legoland moves forward in Goshen despite continued opposition

GOSHEN, New York (WABC) --
After a controversial 16-month approval process, Legoland New York is officially moving forward.

Merlin Entertainments, which runs Legoland resorts, received the final OK from the Goshen Planning Board this week.

Wednesday, the company held a victory party of sorts marking the launch of what will be a massive $350 million, 500 acre theme park. It will feature a 250-room hotel and will attract nearly 2 million visitors per year.

Legoland said the park will create jobs and boost Goshen's economy. But critics said the scale of the project is too big, will cause traffic and affect residents' quality of life.

Opponents plan go to court in hopes of blocking the permitting process. Concerned Citizens for the Hudson Valley claim the town did not properly conduct an environmental impact review.
Legoland hopes to break ground this year to meet its goal of opening in 2020.
