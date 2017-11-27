A popular porn website company has opened a provocative pop-up shop in New York City, offering sex toys and even a bedroom with livestreaming camera.The website PornHub set up the temporary store in SoHo, it says, to elevate the brand and try to get away from the image of its product being seen as taboo.The store sells sex toys, books and T-shirts. It also offers a bed where customers can interact with a camera that is live streaming on the website.A bouncer makes sure no one under 18 goes inside.New York tourists offered mixed reactions to the store."It's offensive," said one woman. "Because you're exploiting sex."One tourist said it simply reflects pornography becoming part of mainstream culture."It says a lot about the porn industry and the mainstreaming of porn," the male tourist said.The adult website gets more than 64 million hits a day.The store, located at 70 Wooster St. (between Spring Street and Broome Street), will be open until December 20.----------