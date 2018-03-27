  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
BUSINESS

Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument

EMBED </>More Videos

A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in food during a late-night argument with a customer.

By ABC7.com staff
A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in a customer's food.

The incident happened in front of the customers during a late-night argument at a Pita Pit restaurant in Montana.

The woman who shot the video says she and her family went into the restaurant around 2 a.m. and the employee was rude as soon as they walked in.

EMBED More News Videos

A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in food during a late-night argument with a customer.



In the video, you can hear a customer dare the employee to spit in the food.

She takes the dare and spits in the sandwich. A customer then jumps over the counter and tries to grab it and the employee throws it over the counter.



They exchange angry words and the employee indicates she's not too happy about still working there late into the night.

The original video can be viewed here. Warning: contains some graphic language. It has been viewed nearly 500,000 times since it was posted over the weekend.

The owners of the Pita Pit in Missoula issued an apology on Facebook and said the employee had been fired. The husband and wife owners of the restaurant said they were "mortified" at the employee's behavior.

"I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us," they wrote.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessrestaurantcaught on videofacebooku.s. & worldMontana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
You can now buy your Mister Rogers postage stamp
Toys 'R' Us begins massive going-out-of-business sale
New York, New Jersey airport workers to see wages nearly double
Kidde smoke detectors that might not detect smoke are recalled
More Business
Top Stories
Out-of-control van careens into scaffold in East Harlem
MTA bus driver fatally runs over coworker
Farewell to a hero: Funeral held for fallen FDNY firefighter
Water park co-owner arrested over decapitation slide death
Hit-and-run victim dies after 7 months in coma, Family wants charges
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Police: Drunk woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny
Community complains of foul smell from factory
Show More
Report: Many NYC sex assault cases not properly investigated
Argument leads to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman
Gas leak that killed family in Mexico came from water heater
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
NJ expands medical pot program, adds 5 qualifying conditions
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Boy with autism left alone on bus
Argument leads to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman
Cast of 'Roseanne' on hand at Paley Center for premiere of new season
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video