CAREERS

Earning her wings: FedEx hires first African-American woman pilot

EMBED </>More Videos

FedEx has now hired its first African-American female pilot. (KTRK)

In 1992, a 20-year-old African-American woman stepped into an airplane's cockpit for the first time. Recently, she recalled the day as "exhilarating."

Tahirah Lamont Brown said after that flight, she felt the "world had no limits." Twenty years later, she made history as the first black female pilot for FedEx.

Brown recently reflected on her historic career accomplishments and her journey from wide-eyed novice to experienced mentor and commander of the skies.

She said her interest in piloting started when she was in high school.

"At that time I had only flown twice in my life, but the more I learned about aviation, the more fascinated I became," she said.

The path was arduous. Brown said she worked two jobs to pay for college and for flight training. She also reached out to friends and family saying that if they helped her now, she would pay them back later.

After getting her pilot's license, she taught as a flight instructor for two years and then worked for Great Lakes Airlines (United Express) as a pilot.

While attending aviation conferences, Brown said she would often speak with FedEx representatives, and eventually joined the company in 2002 as the first African-American female pilot.

Since then, Brown has continued to reach new heights.

"I became a Line Check Airman in September 2017," she said. "A Line Check Airmen is a dual role position, an instructor and an evaluator. We're selected and trained by FedEx Express and designated by the FAA to train, evaluate and certify the competency of FedEx pilots. With respect to knowledge, skill and proficiency."

For those wishing to fly, especially young girls, Brown said getting there is hard work but it's worth it.

"You have to make sacrifices, and the road is going to be hard," she said. "I let them know that I am here to support them, to give them advice and to listen to them because that was important to me. But, they will have to find it within themselves to know that it is achievable."

Read more about Brown's career on FedEx's blog.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersfedexhistoryblack history monthu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Q Park:From investment banker to YouTuber
This woman turned her love of makeup into big money
This New Jersey man is a millionaire thanks to YouTube
This man turned a setback into a dream come true
More Careers
Top Stories
Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash at LaGuardia Airport
High school baseball player from LI dies in upstate crash
Family searching for missing 29-year-old Uber, Lyft driver
Name of first grader who died of flu complications released
Rabbi, 2 others accused of trafficking, prostituting teen
Widow fights to end car lease after tragic hit and run
Classmates want military burial for Florida school shooting hero
Local girl hailed as hero after alerting authorities to school threat
Show More
Officials: 3rd child in NJ dies after coming down with flu
Ex-con arrested after man slashed in face in Times Square
Quick thinking reunites woman with rings lost at Manhattan restaurant
Family that took in Florida shooting suspect speaks out
LIRR has worst on-time month in more than 20 years
More News
Top Video
Should you be brushing with charcoal toothpaste?
Officials: 3rd child in NJ dies after coming down with flu
Simply New York: Where ships go to die
Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash at LaGuardia Airport
More Video