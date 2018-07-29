Cargo plane with blown tire makes safe landing at JFK Airport

A plane with a blown out tire landed safely Sunday night at JFK Airport.Atlas Air reports that the Boeing 747 took off shortly after 5:30 p.m. from JFK. The air traffic control tower then told the crew that the freighter aircraft had a blown tire. In the interest of safety, the crew made an emergency landing just after 6 p.m.There were no injuries.The airline says the aircraft will be inspected by their safety and technical operations teams before returning to service.Port Authority released a statement saying,----------