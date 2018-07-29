Cargo plane with blown tire makes safe landing at JFK Airport

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --A plane with a blown out tire landed safely Sunday night at JFK Airport.
Atlas Air reports that the Boeing 747 took off shortly after 5:30 p.m. from JFK. The air traffic control tower then told the crew that the freighter aircraft had a blown tire. In the interest of safety, the crew made an emergency landing just after 6 p.m.
There were no injuries.
The airline says the aircraft will be inspected by their safety and technical operations teams before returning to service.
Port Authority released a statement saying,
"The incident involved a blown tire on an Atlas Air cargo plane. Plane landed safely. Towed to a maintenance hangar. No passengers and no impact on airport operations."
