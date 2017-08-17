Cat pictures posted to Twitter following Barcelona terror attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Early video from Barcelona after a van struck pedestrians on a sidewalk (@Vil_Music/Twitter)

Following Thursday's deadly terror attack in Barcelona, Twitter users began posting photos of cats with the hashtag #Barcelona in the hopes of assisting Spain's National Police.

A van was driven into a crowd in the Las Ramblas district, killing 13 people and injuring 100 others. Two people have been arrested in connection with the attack, according to officials. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, the National Police asked people not to share images of the victims out of respect for their families.



In response to the police department's request, people began posting images of cats and other animals. The posts mimic a similar situation following the 2015 terrorist attack in Brussels. Police in Belgium asked the public to refrain from posting images onto social media that could give away their movements during a citywide lockdown.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
social mediatwitterterror attack
Load Comments
Top Stories
FDNY battles stubborn car fire on FDR Drive
Spain terror: At least 13 dead when van slams into crowd
NYPD ramps up security in wake of Barcelona attack
Grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Leader of white supremacy march fearful, tearful
Mom, son killed in apparent double-murder suicide
Woman takes sanctuary at church to avoid deportation
Show More
Rip currents lead to increased rescues at Jersey Shore
Radiological detection tested in marine terror drill off LI
Search on for man who broke glass church door with bat
Human remains found inside shopping cart in the Bronx
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Rip currents lead to increased rescues at Jersey Shore
FDNY battles stubborn car fire on FDR Drive
NYPD ramps up security in wake of Barcelona attack
More Video