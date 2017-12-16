DUMONT, New Jersey (WABC) --A charging hoverboard is being blamed for a fire that badly damaged a home in New Jersey.
The hoverboard apparently caught fire just after 7 Friday night and flames broke out in the basement of the 3-story house on Hazel Street in Dumont.
The fire then spread up to the second floor.
Firefighters say the inside of the home is a total loss.
A woman and her son who were home at the time were able to get out safely.
No injuries were reported.
