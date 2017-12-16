Charging hoverboard blamed for fire that badly damaged home in New Jersey

A charging hoverboard sparked a fire in Dumont.

DUMONT, New Jersey (WABC) --
A charging hoverboard is being blamed for a fire that badly damaged a home in New Jersey.

The hoverboard apparently caught fire just after 7 Friday night and flames broke out in the basement of the 3-story house on Hazel Street in Dumont.

The fire then spread up to the second floor.

Firefighters say the inside of the home is a total loss.

A woman and her son who were home at the time were able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

