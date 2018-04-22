Mother charged after child found overheated, dehydrated in locked car in Queens parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more on a mother who was charged after a baby was found in a locked car in Queens.

By
COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) --
A 46-year-old mother is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after police say she left a baby in a locked car on Sunday afternoon in Queens.

Firefighters rescued the two-year-old girl from the locked car at a commercial parking lot in College Point around 3:30 p.m.

Shoppers were alarmed when they saw the toddler inside the vehicle. They called for help, and clapped when the toddler was freed.

Thankfully it was not a sweltering day, but officials say it got hot enough. Authorities report the child was overheated and dehydrated after being left in the car a half an hour. She was immediately taken to Flushing Hospital.

Police arrested the mother, Elvira Sadikaj in the parking lot. Sadikaj, from East Elmhurst, was brought to the 109th Precinct in handcuffs. She is now being charged with endangering the welfare of a child. ACS is now investigating as well.

The young child is expected to be okay.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child left in carchild endangermentmother chargedCollege PointNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Subway station destroyed on 9/11 to re-open in October
Ex-wife: Suspected killer in incestuous murder-suicide had 'explosive' temper
Man calls victim 'Fake Jew' in possible bias attack
Paterson police officer killed in patrol car crash
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
4 dead in Waffle House shooting, suspect sought
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Police: Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, shirt assaults man on subway
Show More
Off-duty NYPD officer seriously injured in crash on Long Island
Former Giants, Jets kicker apologizes for tweeting gun photo
4 men arrested in attack with box cutter in Nassau County
Here's how to find out if you've been exposed to measles
White Sox pitcher stable but critical after brain hemorrhage during game
More News