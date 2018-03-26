Long Island cigarette thieves use sledgehammer to break through smoke shop wall

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on the brazen thieves who broke through a cinderblock wall to steal from a smoke shop on Long Island.

By
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) --
Someone put in a lot of work to knock a hole in cinder block wall to steal $5,000 work of cigarettes and e-cigs from Smoke City on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, Long Island. The hole is large enough for a person to squeeze through it.

"They break (the) wall. They break it with a sledgehammer said, Chaudry Awan, the Store Manager.

Police say the sledgehammer was left behind. It was used to burst a through the exterior rear wall of the store early Monday morning. A crowbar and a pair of wire cutters used to shut off the power which disabled the surveillance cameras were also left behind.

"When they shut down nothing was working, Awan said. The lights, nothing was working."

The burglars tried to break open an ATM inside the store, but were unsuccessful.

There is a cigar room in the store with thousands of dollars worth of cigars. They were untouched.

"But they know, somebody's knows. They know how to do everything," said Awan, who believes the suspects are familiar with the store. "You don't know who the person is. Some guy (customer) count money and I don't know who the person is. And he's the one watching me."

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
MassapequaNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Boy with autism left alone on bus
Woman fatally stabbed in the chest near Brooklyn bodega
LI man sues BMW after car's self-closing door severs thumb
Fire engulfs historic Long Island mansion
26-year-old woman slashed in face during subway robbery
Cast of 'Roseanne' on hand at Paley Center for premiere of new season
Judge rules against Orlando shooter's widow
Police step in to rescue man from RFK Bridge
Show More
Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Manhattan Target store
Victim in random assault: 'He punched me. I don't know why'
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
NBA G League player dies 2 days after on-court collapse
Mom, 10-month-old boy fatally struck by truck, 3 siblings hurt
More News
Top Video
Female chefs changing future of culinary industry
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Man arrested in Chicago carrying NYPD SWAT gear, loaded handgun
Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Manhattan Target store
More Video