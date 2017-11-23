COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bowery Mission serves up meals on Thanksgiving plus a 'blessing bag'

Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
On this Thanksgiving, thousands of homeless New Yorkers went to the Bowery Mission for a warm meal.

Early Thursday morning, the line at the mission on the Lower East Side wrapped around the corner.

People were served a full breakfast in the morning and a Thanksgiving dinner, complete with turkey and all the trimmings.

Some people who relied on the mission in years past came back to volunteer.


Those in attendance also received a "blessing bag" complete with a warm coat.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsthanksgivinghomelesscharityLower East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
National Action Network honors wrongfully accused man on Thanksgiving
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through Manhattan
Eyewitness News Update
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through Manhattan
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Local stores open early as holiday shopping season kicks off
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need
NYPD ramps up security for the Thanksgiving parade
National Action Network honors wrongfully accused man on Thanksgiving
Runners offended by Massapequa Turkey Trot's Facebook post
Woman arrested after crashing car with kids inside
Show More
Suspect arrested in vandalism of two mosques
Hamilton Heights fire victims share Thanksgiving meal
Search on for suspect who punched, bit, sexually assaulted woman
Thanksgiving day fire damages church in Newark
Vandalism suspected in Spectrum outage in Brooklyn and Queens
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos