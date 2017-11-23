On this Thanksgiving, thousands of homeless New Yorkers went to the Bowery Mission for a warm meal.Early Thursday morning, the line at the mission on the Lower East Side wrapped around the corner.People were served a full breakfast in the morning and a Thanksgiving dinner, complete with turkey and all the trimmings.Some people who relied on the mission in years past came back to volunteer.Those in attendance also received a "blessing bag" complete with a warm coat.----------