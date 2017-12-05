COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventseyewitness news update
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
This NYC exhibit puts your senses to the test
Carolers go door-to-door to benefit Linden toy drive
How to enter lottery for Gracie Mansion holiday party
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Man killed in front of family during robbery in driveway
Robber steals $700K worth of watches in UES smash and grab
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
Police: Man tried to kiss, lick woman's shoes at Walmart
VIDEO: Dustin Hoffman grilled over sexual misconduct claims
Man armed with machete fatally shot by police
Police find 4-foot alligator inside Long Island home
Show More
Embattled Rep. Conyers retiring, endorses son to replace him
Nativity scene shows Jesus with mass shooting death tolls
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way
'Grinch bots' behind 6,000% markups on hot gifts
69-year-old woman crossing road killed in hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
This NYC exhibit puts your senses to the test
Man armed with machete fatally shot by police
Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
More Video