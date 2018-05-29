MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Inside Broadway is a professional New York City based children's theater company committed to producing Broadway's classic musicals in a contemporary light for young audiences.
Presented in collaboration with a Broadway musical, Creating the Magic is a special school program that brings students to a special performance in a Broadway theater.
ABC7 got an exclusive invite to Creating the Magic's Phantom of the Opera performance.
During this 75-minute presentation the actors and musicians perform musical selections from the show and the technical/special effects are demonstrated by each department's head and the show's production stage manager.
Creating the Magic gives the hard workers who usually go unseen each night a chance to shine in the spotlight! Special demonstrations of props, set pieces, make-up and more!
For many of these students, this is their first time in a Broadway theater. It seeks to inspire children to use their creativity and realize that careers in the arts are viable, important, and fun.
Previous Creating The Magic seminars have been held with: Mamma Mia!, On the Town, Wicked, Billy Elliot The Musical, Annie, Motown, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Hairspray, Les Miserables, CATS.
ABC7 also got an exclusive backstage tour of Phantom of the Opera, which is the longest running Broadway show. Watch how Phantom's on stage magic comes to life in the video below.
The magic of the set, pyrotechnics, make-up and song kept the school children's attention.
There was no question why this has been Broadway's longest running show to date.