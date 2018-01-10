Plaque honoring Det. Steven McDonald unveiled at Central Park precinct

NEW YORK (WABC) --Wednesday, there was a ceremony honoring one of New York's Finest one year after his death.
A plaque dedicated to NYPD Detective Steven McDonald was placed at the Central Park Precinct where he worked.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner James O'Neill, Cardinal Dolan, and McDonald's widow Patricia and son Conor all spoke at the dedication service.
McDonald was left paralyzed after being shot by a 15-year-old stealing a bicycle in 1986.
His family says he never complained.
"You only have one chance to make this place a better place and Steven showed it, it didn't matter how many obstacles are in front of you," Patricia McDonald said.
He went on to forgive the teenager who shot him.
He died last year at the age of 59 after suffering a heart attack.
