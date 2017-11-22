They are called Turkey Trots, fun races around Thanksgiving to burn off calories.It's an annual tradition in Massapequa, but a Facebook post has everyone squabbling over this year's run."I think it's a little aggressive," said Michael Miglione, a runner.Many runners are shaking their heads Wednesday night.The Massapequa Turkey Trot is a local tradition, a five-kilometer road race, raising tens of thousands of dollars to fight leukemia and lymphoma.But their last-minute race instructions, posted on Facebook, are being seen by many as elitist and rude."We ask that the better runners move to the front. The better runners are wearing a tank top that says 'Runner's Edge,' and looking at their watch. In addition, they are often skinny.""You should stand towards the back if the following is true about you:- You are wearing the shirt we gave you;- You are wearing a sweatshirt with a hood;- You purchased your sneakers at Kohl's;- You were eating a bagel before the race;- You are capable of drinking water at the water stop because you have stopped to drink water at the water stop; and- You are hoping to finish in under one hour..."Reaction was swift and to the point."How unprofessional of you," wrote one woman. "Think before you post. Always a shred of truth and thoughts come out in tasteless posts. Shame on you.""Where the hell is the apology," wrote another.The race was first organized in 2010. The start is set for Thursday morning in John J. Burns Park.Organizers apologized late Wednesday, suggesting it was the work of an insensitive volunteer."It was insensitive and inappropriate and we are deeply sorry for the hurt it caused," they posted."It's supposed to be a Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, it isn't really that serious," Miglione said. "Thankfully, they apologized. Thankfully."The race organizer did not return our phone call Wednesday night. But it's hard to imagine how anyone here would want the charities to suffer from a tempest in a turkey trot.----------