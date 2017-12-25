COMMUNITY & EVENTS

National Action Network holds annual Christmas toy giveaway and lunch

Stacey Sager has the story of the National Action Network's Christmas event.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
An annual holiday tradition was renewed on Christmas morning in Harlem.

Religious and civil rights leaders along with elected officials gathered for the National Action Network's annual toy giveaway and lunch.

Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the event along with Rev. Al Sharpton, serving up holiday meals with all the trimmings for those in need.

There was no shortage of politics as advocates for civil rights joined Sharpton on stage as he ripped into President Trump for his policies on taxes, social services, and immigrants.

"I don't know if you oughta be saying Merry Christmas to anyone, President Trump, because you're not on the right side of any of those issues," said Sharpton.

While children were excited to open the toys that had been donated, others reflected on the struggles they had overcome and counted their blessings.

"My health is good, I've got my health back together," said one woman. "It's been a real struggle this year with high blood pressure, etc., ailments that you get as you get older."

"We had a fire in our house, so I have to find someplace for me and my daughter now, so I'm just happy that I'm able to come here today," said the mother of a 4-year-old whose house caught fire a week ago.

Related Topics:
community-eventschristmasnational action networkal sharptonHarlemManhattanNew York City
