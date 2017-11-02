  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Concrete barriers go up along NYC bike path where terror attack happened

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger speaks to bicyclists about the change.

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
New York City is installing dozens of concrete barriers along the West Side jogging/bike path where a driver mowed down pedestrians earlier this week in what officials called a deliberate act of terror.

The NYC Department of Transportation said it's putting the blockers in 57 different spots along the path, which runs along the western side of Manhattan near the Hudson River. They'll start at 59th Street and go all of the way down to the end of the path near the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

The placement of the barriers began Thursday -- two days after the truck attack.

They're being positioned diagonally in a way so that bikes can get through but vehicles cannot.

The problem for some bike riders, is they say it makes it hard for the bikes to get through, at least more than one at a time. Social media overflowed with complaints.

"These are bottlenecks, these are going to be nightmares with rollerbladers and pedestrians and the guys in the little Campagnolo suits going 80 miles an hour," said John Lee, a commuter.

"There's no way two bikes can pass each other there and the runners as well," said James Petty, a Hell's Kitchen resident. "There's going to be accidents."

There was otherwise nothing preventing a vehicle from driving on the bike path. Concrete barriers were also placed along the sidewalk on Seventh Avenue in Times Square after a man drove a car down the sidewalk earlier this year, also with the intent of hitting people.

Eight people were killed and 13 people were injured in the terror incident.

Click here for more coverage of the bike path rampage in New York City.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampageterror attackwest side highwayLower ManhattanNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
3 NJ mosques receive threatening calls in wake of NYC terror attack
Sessions confident in terror prosecutions after NYC attack
Veteran teacher has now watched two terror attacks from inside Stuyvesant High School
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
Exclusive: Teen on bus speaks out about NYC terror attack
3 NJ mosques receive threatening calls in wake of NYC terror attack
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
ISIS losing on battlefield, but winning on the web
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Actress interrupts burglar at Manhattan home
Show More
Gothamist, DNAinfo shut down operations after union vote
NYPD, DA investigate new rape allegations against Weinstein
NYC doctor accused of selling opioid prescriptions
Suit: Lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
Legionnaires' death reported at Westchester nursing home
More News
Top Video
First look at Apple's iPhone X: Is it worth $999?
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
LI political ad includes 'MS-13's choice' for county executive
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video