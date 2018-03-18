Correction officer burned, punched by inmate at Rikers Island

RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) --Another correction officer was attacked at Rikers Island - making it the fourth attack by an inmate in just over a month.
The union says a reported 'Bloods' gang member who is in jail on murder and assault charges threw hot water at the officer's face.
The assault happened Saturday night in an enhanced supervision housing unit.
The union says the inmate also punched the officer repeatedly, and was responsible for assaulting a different correction officer last year.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts