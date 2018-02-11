Union: Correction officer has fractured spine after Rikers attack

RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) --
A correction officer has a fractured spine after gang members attacked him at Rikers.

The correction officers' union says the attack happened Saturday afternoon at the George Motchan Detention Center.

The union says an inmate punched the officer, and then three other gang members started kicking him after he fell to the ground. The officer lost consciousness.

The union calls this one of the worst attacks on a correction officer.

The name of the officer has not yet been released.

The Department of Correction says it is investigating the incident.

Commissioner Cynthia Brann released a statement:
"Correction Officers work hard every day to help keep our city safe. When any member of the Department of Correction is assaulted, everyone in our community should be outraged. We are arresting anyone involved in this ruthless attack and we are working with the Bronx District Attorney's office to bring serious charges."

