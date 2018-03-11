PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --It was a dangerous situation in South Jersey when a bus driver touched a downed wire.
It happened along 46th Street in Pennsauken. The bus which had children on board drove over cones blocking the road where a utility line snapped.
The driver got off the bus and used a cone to push the power line out of the way.
The driver snapped the caution tape, got back on the bus and drove away.
