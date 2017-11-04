Deacon fatally stabbed inside group home on Long Island

Crime scene investigator in Roosevelt where man was fatally stabbed at a group home. pic.twitter.com/CQgyUIiAEN — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) November 4, 2017

Police are searching for a suspect in the death of a deacon who was stabbed multiple times inside a group home on Long Island.Nassau County Police were called to the Anthony House on East Roosevelt Avenue in Roosevelt at about 10:30 Friday night.The victim, 70-year-old Patrick Logsdon, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Andre Patton, a resident of the home.There is no information yet on the motive for the attack.The facility is a halfway house for men who have gotten out of prison or are battling substance abuse.It is run by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic volunteer organization under the auspices of the Diocese of Rockville Centre.----------