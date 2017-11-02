WATER MAIN BREAK

Dozens evacuated as large water main break floods streets in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Derick Waller has the latest on the Brooklyn water main break.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A large water main break flooded streets and forced the evacuation of about 50 residents in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

Water was sent shooting into the air from the 40-inch main, which broke on Pacific Street in Crown Heights at around 4:40 a.m.

The residents were evacuated from two apartment buildings at 1526 Pacific Street and 180 Albany Avenue, both adjacent to the break.

They were being sheltered by the Red Cross.

RAW VIDEO:
Raw video of the water main break in Crown Heights, Brooklyn



There are no reports of injuries.
Derick Waller reports from the scene:


Workers were forced to shut multiple valves feeding the mains to drop the water pressure.

The city DEP has shut off the impacted water main.

The MTA has two buses on the scene that are being used as temporary shelter for the evacuated residents.

The following street closures remain in place:

--Albany Ave is closed to vehicle traffic from Atlantic Avenue to Dean Street.
--Pacific Street is closed to vehicle traffic from Albany Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue.
--The eastbound lane of Atlantic Avenue is being rerouted to the middle lane due to a flooding condition in that lane between Brooklyn Avenue and Albany Avenue.
