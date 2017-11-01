LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --Dramatic video shows the mangled yellow school bus with children on board after it was struck by a terror suspect driving a pickup truck in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.
The crash injured two students on the bus -- one critically and one with minor injuries.
** Watch the raw clip in the video player above. WARNING: Video is graphic and may not be suitable for everyone **
A driver and an attendant also were on the bus but suffered no serious injuries.
Police say the truck driver ran down cyclists and pedestrians Tuesday before smashing into the bus.
A passer-by who shot video that's been posted on social media shouts, "Oh, my God! Oh, my God. Horror." The video shows firefighters rescuing youngsters from the crumpled bus.