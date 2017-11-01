NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash in Lower Manhattan

Watch raw video from Sebastian Sobczak showing the chaotic scene moments after a terror suspect crashed into a school bus in Lower Manhattan. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Dramatic video shows the mangled yellow school bus with children on board after it was struck by a terror suspect driving a pickup truck in Lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The crash injured two students on the bus -- one critically and one with minor injuries.

** Watch the raw clip in the video player above. WARNING: Video is graphic and may not be suitable for everyone **

A driver and an attendant also were on the bus but suffered no serious injuries.

Police say the truck driver ran down cyclists and pedestrians Tuesday before smashing into the bus.

A passer-by who shot video that's been posted on social media shouts, "Oh, my God! Oh, my God. Horror." The video shows firefighters rescuing youngsters from the crumpled bus.
