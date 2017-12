Don't drink and drone - that is the idea behind new legislation up for a vote on Thursday.The New Jersey State Senate is set to vote on a bill that would make flying a drone under the influence illegal.The FAA already has rules in place banning drunken operation of drones, but the bill would allow for local regulations.Under the proposed bill, operating a drone drunk could land you behind bars for up to six months, get you a $1,000 fine - or both.