Police say a man hit a 71-year-old woman with his car in Brooklyn, then helped her get home and gave her his information, before leaving.The only problem is, police say he gave her the wrong information.It happened back on December 7 as the woman was walking on the corner of Quentin Road and East 21st Street.The woman suffered a broken leg in the crash.The NYPD says the man left her residence without notifying the police or EMS to care for her.The unidentified individual is described as a male white, approximately 18-years-old, 5'11" tall, with black hair last seen wearing dark clothing and a winter jacket.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------