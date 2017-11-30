EARTHQUAKE

Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area

Lee Goldberg has the latest information on the earthquake that was felt along the East Coast. (Shutterstock)

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that there has been an earthquake along the East Coast, which was felt by some people in the New York City area.

The USGS said a magnitude 4.1 earthquake was reported 10 km east-northeast of Dover, Delaware, at 4:47 p.m. ET.

Here's a map from the USGS showing the epicenter of the quake and how far away it was felt:



There were multiple reports of people feeling the ground shake in NYC:

The quake was also felt in New Jersey and Long Island:

A priest said he felt it in a rectory in Hoboken:

New York City officials said that while some people felt the quake in the city, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

There's no word yet of any damage or injuries closer to the earthquake's epicenter in Delaware.

The USGS initially upgraded the quake to a magnitude 5.1, but moved it back down to a 4.4. It was then downgraded to a 4.1.

