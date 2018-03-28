EDUCATION

Bronx Boys and Girls Club gets brand new recording studio

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres reports on an incredible gift that may lead to a new generation of musical superstars

By
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) --
A group of talented children in the Bronx have their own recording studio, and the incredible gift just may lead to a new generation of musical superstars.

The brand-new, state-of-the-art digital recording studio is officially open at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in Morrisania.

"Coming here, we play piano," singer Sarahfina Cunningham said. "We can learn piano. We can learn how to play guitar. We can learn how to sing the right note. We can work with pro tools. We can do so many things that involve music."

"I get mostly butterflies in my stomach, because I get excited about all the new music knowledge that the kids are going to be getting," guitarist Paul Manning said. "Because they don't get it in the community."

The non-profit organization 'Notes for Notes built the fully equipped studio, a $1.9 million project funded by the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Darryl McDaniels, of the legendary hip-hop group Run DMC, is a foundation board member.

"It's about giving the youth and the children and kids the opportunity to utilize something that's going to take them to places they probably never thought they could go," he said.

"This is where it all starts anyway," Notes for Notes' Robert Randolph said. "It usually starts in a church or a back room. This will be the church for these young kids to come in every day and find a sacred place of these gifts that god has given them."

The new studio opens doors for those who enjoy the spotlight, but also for dreamers who prefer to work behind the scenes in recording, engineering and music production.

"Walking in here and seeing all the new devices I could use that could help make better music, so I was happy about that," songwriter Mariah Goodridge said.

"Kids that come here, they will realize what they want to do because they have all these different options of what to do in this clubhouse," pianist Mekhi Chong said. "It's an experience for them. They're going to find what they want to do."

And that, is how dreams true.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationeducationentertainmentmusicartNew York CityBronxMorrisania
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Brooklyn school uses percussion to connect with students
Teachers back to school after contract deal reached in Jersey City
Jersey City teachers union, district reach tentative agreement
North Texas teachers get pistol training
More Education
Top Stories
Woman protecting kids has ear bitten off in pit bull attack
Teacher's aide arrested after bringing gun to school
Female teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old in classroom
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Driver who died in toll plaza crash ID'd as 83-year-old woman
Teen arrested for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police
NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files complaint
Prisoner being deported escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Show More
Fetty Wap hands out gift cards to families at NJ supermarket
Man smashed with brick in random attack, suspect arrested
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at daycare
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
More News
Top Video
Take a look at the new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video