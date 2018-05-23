Head of "life changing" Stamford school to be honored

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --The executive director of a private elementary school in Stamford is set to be honored as a "Changemaker."
Duncan Edwards runs Waterside School, a charter school with 150 students, most from underprivileged backgrounds.
The student body is 90% minority, made up of kids from the Bronx to New Haven.
Upon completing fifth grade, most move on to elite prep schools on full scholarship. "These kids can reach as high as any bar you set for them and we set the bar here for them ridiculously high," says Edwards.
"Waterside is like a welcoming community," says fifth-grader Latanielle Augustin. "You always have somebody to talk to so you never feel left out."
Edwards will be honored at the Greenwich International Film Festival, which runs from May 31-June 3. WABC-TV is a sponsor of the event.
For more information, visit: http://www.greenwichfilm.org/
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts