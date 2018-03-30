EDUCATION

Hofstra students hold protest, counter protest over Thomas Jefferson statue

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports from the campus on the protest.

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) --
A group of Hofstra students protested Friday to demand the removal a Thomas Jefferson statue near the school's student center.

Hundreds signed an online petition calling for it to be moved to a museum on campus.

The petition cites the fact that Jefferson was a slave owner and should not be celebrated.

"The main message would be basically that we do not want someone on this campus that is representative of white supremacy," student Michelle Boo said. "The number of black students on this campus is 3 percent, and we don't want them to feel unsafe on this campus, especially because we're the minority here. And he was a rapist, a racist, believed in eugenics. We don't want him to be displayed where every student can see him."

The protest was planned to be held outside, but after organizers apparently received threats, the event was moved indoors for the sake of safety and security. It was also closed to the media.

Another petition demands the statue stay, arguing that while Jefferson was a slave owner, he also worked to end slavery.

Students who signed that petition held a counter protest.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationhofstra universitystatueprotestHempsteadNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Bronx Boys and Girls Club gets brand new recording studio
Brooklyn school uses percussion to connect with students
Teachers back to school after contract deal reached in Jersey City
Jersey City teachers union, district reach tentative agreement
More Education
Top Stories
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
Man moving into home finds pit bull chained in basement
School worker accused of threatening to 'execute' white men
Man stabbed, robbed in random caught-on-camera attack
Accountant used as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Show More
Pulse nightclub shooter's widow found not guilty on all counts
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
CT trooper killed in crash between cruiser, tractor-trailer
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
Exclusive: Special agents take down suspected MS-13 gang members
More News
Top Video
360 VIDEO: Check out the 2018 Karma Revero
Wheels to see at the NY Auto Show
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
More Video