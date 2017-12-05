EDUCATION

Kids and kind letters wishing for other kids' wishes!

NANUET, New York (WABC) --
Eight and 9 year olds at Highview Elementary school in Nanuet have been writing letters for weeks on behalf of other kids they will probably never meet.

They are asking for wishes to be granted for others, in Texas, Florida, Africa, and in Puerto Rico.

They have been learning about the power of kindness.

Their teacher Debi Levy explained that each letter would mean one dollar donated by Macy's to the Make a Wish organization, helping children.

The students have written more than 4,000 letters since October.

Friday, they will drop off the letters at Macy's in Nanuet, because Friday is a special "double day" when Macy's will give two dollars for every letter instead of one dollar.

All of the letters have been about other kids, not the wish list of that child.

They were so excited to read the letters Tuesday.
