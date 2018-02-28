Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho to be next NYC chancellor

NEW YORK (WABC) --The leader of Miami's school district in Florida will be New York City's next school chancellor, the mayor's office tells Eyewitness News.
Alberto Carvalho, 50, will take over for Carmen Farina. He's spent the last four years as superintendent of Miami public schools.
He was named national superintendent of the year in 2014 and started his career as a physics teacher.
Mayor Bill de Blasio issued this statement:
"Alberto Carvalho is a world-class educator with an unmatched track record of success. I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation's largest school system into the future. I look forward to welcoming our new chancellor to New York City in the days ahead, and to working with him in the years ahead as we deepen achievement in our classrooms and build on the outstanding record of accomplishment that Chancellor Fariña has delivered for students and their families across the five boroughs."
The mayor's office said Carvalho will make the official announcement Thursday morning.
Carvalho is from Portugal, the son of a janitor and a seamstress. He and five siblings grew up in a home without running water or electricity.
He came to America as an undocumented immigrant, working as a dishwasher and in construction.
He was homeless for awhile, but finished high school and college.
In December, current NYC Schools Chancellor Farina announced her plans to retire by the end of the academic year.
At a raucous Department of Education meeting in Lower Manhattan Wednesday night, angry parents serenaded Farina with boos, catcalls, and jeers of unfinished business.
That is the hot seat that Carvalho soon will take over.
"New York is a great city, I absolutely appreciate the conversations I've had with the mayor and beyond that we'll reserve it for tomorrow morning," said Carvalho at a public meeting in Miami Wednesday night.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts