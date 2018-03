Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho to be next NYC chancellor

The leader of Miami's school district in Florida will be New York City's next school chancellor, the mayor's office tells Eyewitness News.Alberto Carvalho, 50, will take over for Carmen Farina. He's spent the last four years as superintendent of Miami public schools.He was named national superintendent of the year in 2014 and started his career as a physics teacher.Mayor Bill de Blasio issued this statement:The mayor's office said Carvalho will make the official announcement Thursday morning.Carvalho is from Portugal, the son of a janitor and a seamstress. He and five siblings grew up in a home without running water or electricity.He came to America as an undocumented immigrant, working as a dishwasher and in construction.He was homeless for awhile, but finished high school and college.In December, current NYC Schools Chancellor Farina announced her plans to retire by the end of the academic year At a raucous Department of Education meeting in Lower Manhattan Wednesday night, angry parents serenaded Farina with boos, catcalls, and jeers of unfinished business.That is the hot seat that Carvalho soon will take over."New York is a great city, I absolutely appreciate the conversations I've had with the mayor and beyond that we'll reserve it for tomorrow morning," said Carvalho at a public meeting in Miami Wednesday night.----------