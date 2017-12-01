Montclair State University honors Bill Ritter

Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter spoke at Montclair State University's journalism and communications students on Friday.Ritter said they are so eager to enter the world reporting facts and searching for the truth, no matter where it leads.The university honored Ritter with the Allen B. Dumont Award for Broadcasting.Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett and Anchor Joe Torres were previous recipients.Ritter says he has hope for the future when he sees these smart and curious young people ready to defend the First Amendment and become journalists.