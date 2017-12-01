EDUCATION

Montclair State University honors Bill Ritter

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter spoke at Montclair State University's journalism and communications students on Friday.

Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) --
Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter spoke at Montclair State University's journalism and communications students on Friday.

Ritter said they are so eager to enter the world reporting facts and searching for the truth, no matter where it leads.

The university honored Ritter with the Allen B. Dumont Award for Broadcasting.

Eyewitness News Reporter N.J. Burkett and Anchor Joe Torres were previous recipients.

Ritter says he has hope for the future when he sees these smart and curious young people ready to defend the First Amendment and become journalists.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcollegeawardstudentsNew JerseyMontclair
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Students create powerful video about sexual violence
New approach by LI police turning some students' lives around
Young woman from Brooklyn among U.S. Rhodes scholars
Hunter College student from Brooklyn named Rhodes Scholar
More Education
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Sources: Aaron Boone to be named next manager of Yankees
2 men wanted for setting fire to Brooklyn supermarket
Delivery driver for Amazon caught pooping in driveway
Missing Florida teen found safe in New York
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
Neighborhood Eats: Sushi with a South American twist
Show More
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Police: Suspected shoplifter dies after swallowing substance
Unsolved: Mom murdered execution-style in apartment stairwell
McDonald's manager gets $110K for tip on murder suspect
Sex abuse allegation at Long Island 'Massage Envy'
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
NYPD graduates K-9s, names them after fallen officers
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video