Mother outraged, sues school after daughter tips over in wheelchair on bus

Ken Rosato has the details on a family suing a Georgia school after a teen fell in a wheelchair on a school bus.

A mother in Georgia says she was disgusted by video of her helpless daughter whose wheelchair tipped over on a school bus. Now she is suing the school for $14 million.

The video seen in the player above was posted on Facebook by the family's attorney. It shows the 16-year-old riding the bus when her wheelchair falls, pinning her against another student's seat.

The teen does not talk, and was left for three minutes before anyone came to help. Her family says she suffered cuts and scars to her face.
