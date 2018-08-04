SCHOOL

Jericho School District in Long Island named best in US

Kristin Thorne has the details from Jericho.

JERICHO, Nassau County (WABC) --
One school district on Long Island was named the best in the country.

Jericho School District in Nassau County topped Niche's 2019 list of best public school systems in the United States.

"I think everyone in the community is just really proud of the collaboration between the administration and the teachers and staff and of course our kids and our parents, and it's really an incredible honor," said William Ferro, Jericho Board of Education's president.

Jack Mok, a student who just graduated from Jericho High School, will attend Vanderbilt University on a full-ride this fall. He said his alma mater deserves this honor.

"I've had teachers who will stay after hours, after the day is already over, just to help me with assignments or help me understand something," he said.

Niche said it calculates the ranking based on numerous factors including academics, culture and diversity, and overall safety.

Several other school districts in the Tri-state area ranked among the top 100:

NASSAU COUNTY
Great Neck Public Schools (#7)
Syosset Central School District (#23)
Roslyn Union Free School District (#33)
Herricks Union Free School District (#34)
East Williston Union Free School District (#49)
Manhasset Union Free School District (#58)
Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District (#94)


NEW JERSEY
Millburn Township Schools (#14)
Princeton Public Schools (#26)
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District (#42)
Summit Public Schools (#64)
Livingston Public Schools (#66)

WESTCHESTER COUTNY
Edgemont Union Free School District (#16)
Scarsdale Union Free School District (#20)
Rye Neck Union Free School District (#51)
Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District (#63)
Rye City School District (#67)
Chappaqua Central School District (#68)
Bronxville Union Free School District (#71)
Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District (#79)
Mamaroneck Union Free School District (#90)

CONNECTICUT
New Canaan School District (#29)
Westport School District (#32)
Darien School District (#97)

SUFFOLK COUNTY
Harborfields Central School District (#100)

Click here for the full list of school districts.
