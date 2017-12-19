  • LIVE VIDEO NY Governor discusses holiday security
AUTISM

Parent has big concerns after son with autism runs from school in East Harlem

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports on a parent's concerns after her son with autism ran away from a school in East Harlem.

By
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A mother is outraged after her son with special needs wandered out of his school in Upper Manhattan and traveled for blocks before someone noticed something was wrong.

Back home safe and sound, 5-year old Paris Jay Washington is looking forward to Christmas -- but not before his mother, Tamika Wilson, got the scare of her life.

"We don't know how long he was missing, where he was at, he could have been anywhere," Wilson said.

Monday morning, Wilson received a call from school officials that Paris, who has autism and barely communicates, had run from his school, The Mosaic Preparatory Academy. He was on the playground with other kindergarten students at recess around 10:30 in the morning.

"It's just a very dangerous situation," Wilson said. "I feel they were very negligent with the supervision that they have for my child."

Paris is thought to have headed up Park Avenue at East 111th Street. It is unclear if someone was chasing after him. His mother was told that around East 115th Street and Park Avenue a cab driver noticed Paris and called police.

"He could have gotten hit by a car as he crossed a street. Everything," Wilson said. "You see how many buildings there are. Anybody could have just snatched him."

Department of Education officials issued a statement, saying:

"The school followed protocol and the student was quickly and safely found nearby. Safety always comes first and we will ensure appropriate supports are provided to the family."

Wilson also pointed out that school officials did not alert her until after Paris was brought back to the school.

Still worried about her son, Wilson has talked to an attorney.

"We will let him help us find another school for him," she said. "And also come and speak with the principal about what happened and look at the cameras and stuff."

Now she must figure out how to keep young Paris safe as he continues kindergarten.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationautismschoolEast HarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTISM
Online elves hunt down Christmas toy for boy with autism
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
9-year-old boy with autism handcuffed at elementary school
Autism-friendly amusement parks help to normalize lives
More autism
EDUCATION
14 NYC schools slated to close, including site of stabbing
Service dog joins college graduate during ceremony
Grandmother, granddaughter graduate together from college
This college acceptance is best thing you'll see today
More Education
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after dispute outside bar near Times Square
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash
Newspaper boy fatally shot while earning money for gifts
Man says he was denied an Uber because of his appearance
Community mourns mother, 3 kids killed in Brooklyn fire
Derailed train going 80 mph in 30 mph zone, NTSB says
Sentencing for man found guilty in murder of NYPD detective
State trooper seriously injured after hit by car on LIE
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates exposes 'Serial Squatter'
14 NYC schools slated to close, including site of stabbing
Special delivery: Cops help woman give birth on side of road
More bollards may be coming soon to NYC bike lanes
GOP set to roll $1.5T final tax reform bill through House, Senate
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Special delivery: Cops help woman give birth on side of road
Sentencing for man found guilty in murder of NYPD detective
Video released of suspect targeting seniors in robberies
More Video