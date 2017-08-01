EDUCATION

Parents sue New Jersey school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide

ROCKAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) --
The parents of a 12-year-old girl who died of an apparent suicide have filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey school district the say did nothing to halt alleged cyber bullying they believe led to her death.

Mallory Grossman's parents say she was subjected to months of relentless bullying via Snapchat and text message from several of her classmates at Copeland Middle School, and that the Rockaway Township School District failed to act despite repeated requests for the principal to intervene.

"I think that she was sad," mom Diane Grossman said. "I think we saw signs that she wasn't happy, and we were in the process of putting her into private school. But unfortunately, she didn't give us the chance to."

Diane Grossman said that she's heard from several parents that the girls who bullied her daughter were mean, malicious and nasty.

"I think that we need to understand that dirty looks and snide comments and things like that are important for administrators to pay attention to," Diane Grossman said. "Just because it's not in writing doesn't mean it doesn't hurt. It's the school's responsibility to look deeper and understand that dirty looks change who you are."

She says they never even filed a bullying report.

"She would bring something to my attention, I would bring it to the school's attention several times, and they dismissed it every time," Diane Grossman said. "There was a pattern."

Mallory was a cheerleader and gymnast who family says was well-liked and sociable. The family attorney says she was tortured by several girls online.

"The messages were vile and malicious, and we will be disclosing those as the months proceed," attorney Bruce Nagel said.

Superintendent Dr. Greg McGann declined to comment on behalf of the school district.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationbullyingcyberbullyingsuicideNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Mayor announces safest year on record for NYC public schools
Drool-worthy things to cook in a waffle iron
College dorm checklist: What to buy and what to skip
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Show More
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
Juveniles accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Investigation into police shooting of emotionally disturbed man with knife
Trump dictated son's misleading statement on meeting with Russian lawyer: Sources
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos