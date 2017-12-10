  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
Professor detained in Cameroon, accused of insulting their president

Rob Nelson has more on a Stony Brook University professor who was detained in Cameroon.

A professor at Stony Brook University is detained in the African country of Cameroon after he is accused of insulting their president.

Cameroonian-American writer Patrice Nganang was arrested while trying to leave the country.

Nganang wrote an article critical of how Cameroon has handled a secessionist movement, which might have led to the charges.

The writer's lawyer says Nganang does not represent a threat because he has always been a peaceful activist.
