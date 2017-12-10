Professor detained in Cameroon, accused of insulting their president

A professor at Stony Brook University is detained in the African country of Cameroon after he is accused of insulting their president.Cameroonian-American writer Patrice Nganang was arrested while trying to leave the country.Nganang wrote an article critical of how Cameroon has handled a secessionist movement, which might have led to the charges.The writer's lawyer says Nganang does not represent a threat because he has always been a peaceful activist.