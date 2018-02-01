  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
EDUCATION

Students get checks for 15-cent refunds from NYC school system

Jim Dolan has more on the checks that were sent to some families in Maspeth, Queens.

By
MASPETH, Queens (WABC) --
The New York City school system - with a budget of $24 billion a year, is sending letters to former students, telling them they are owed money from their school lunch account.

When the letter from the Department of Education came, Roseann did not know what to think.

"For 15 cents, it seems so frivolous," she says.

The Department of Education used first class postage to tell Roseann that she overpaid for he son's lunch three years ago - by 15 cents, and that she was eligible for a refund.

Many people in Queens got the letters this week - one person that Eyewitness News talked to got a letter saying she was due for a five cent refund.

In a statement, the Department of Education said,

"The DOE is following through on its commitment to provide refunds for all families that made pre-payments for school lunch or had existing balances."

Donna Olivia is owed $2.50.

"I was kinda shocked," she said.

Roseann contacted the DOE to tell them they did not need to send a check for fifteen cents, and she says they sent her an email back that said, 'if you wave (sic) your right to the refund, no action is required by you.'

