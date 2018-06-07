EDUCATION

Louisiana teacher under fire for giving student 'Class Clown,' 'Most Talkative' awards

EMBED </>More Videos

Two controversial superlative awards were given to a student in a Lafayette, Louisiana classroom. (KTRK)

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (WABC) --
A teacher in Louisiana is under fire for giving a first-grade student two awards usually not recognized by educators as characteristics any student should be proud of - Class Clown and Most Talkative.

"A teacher like this, you're a bully," said Shaneka Hayes, the student's grandmother.

Hayden Albert received the awards during a classroom ceremony, along with a red clown nose.

KLFY-TV reports it asked school district administrator Joe Craig about the awards.

"In a different time, clown probably had a different connotation," he said. "The meaning of words evolve over time, and I just don't think the connotation with the word clown is appropriate to these days...Honoring the child for being funny is one thing, but the way the class clown award was presented was the main concern to the district."

Hayden's grandmother pointed out class clown is not part of his character.

"As far is being funny, making people laugh, jokey-jokey, she said that's why she gave him that award," she said. "No, he's not like that."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherstudentsawardu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
One Long Island school district named best in US
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Students shocked to find $10 million college bill
11-year-old graduates college, wants to prove God's existence
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News