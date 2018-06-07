LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (WABC) --A teacher in Louisiana is under fire for giving a first-grade student two awards usually not recognized by educators as characteristics any student should be proud of - Class Clown and Most Talkative.
"A teacher like this, you're a bully," said Shaneka Hayes, the student's grandmother.
Hayden Albert received the awards during a classroom ceremony, along with a red clown nose.
KLFY-TV reports it asked school district administrator Joe Craig about the awards.
"In a different time, clown probably had a different connotation," he said. "The meaning of words evolve over time, and I just don't think the connotation with the word clown is appropriate to these days...Honoring the child for being funny is one thing, but the way the class clown award was presented was the main concern to the district."
Hayden's grandmother pointed out class clown is not part of his character.
"As far is being funny, making people laugh, jokey-jokey, she said that's why she gave him that award," she said. "No, he's not like that."
