A group of high school students in New Jersey apparently yelled racially insensitive remarks to players on the opposing team -- made up of mostly black and Hispanic players - and it was all captured on camera.The video allegedly shows a vocal group of Jefferson High School students yelling the statements during the January 27 game against Dover. The game was hosted in Jefferson Township.The situation has caused tension to rise between the two schools.Both school districts said they're investigating the incident.Dover School Superintendent Bob Becker issued a statement describing some of what unfolded:Jefferson Superintendent Patrick Tierney said his district is conducting an investigation and those responsible will be disciplined accordingly:NJSIAA, the state agency overseeing high school sports, has ordered the schools to work out a resolution but is moving forward saying: