Elderly man beaten, robbed inside Upper West Side bank

The search is on for the man who critically injured an elderly man inside a Manhattan bank.Police say the suspect walked up behind the 87-year-old victim, punched him in the head and then stole the money he was holding.It happened at the Citibank on 96th and Broadway on the upper west side.The suspect fled on foot.The victim is currently in extremely critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.The suspect is described as a black man, 45-50 years old, approximately 5'9" in height, weighing 150 lbs.He was last seen wearing a dark top with a white shirt underneath, dark pants, dark shoes, a blue cap, large headphones and carrying an umbrella.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------