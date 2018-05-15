Elderly man beaten, robbed inside Upper West Side bank

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The search is on for the man who critically injured an elderly man inside a Manhattan bank.

Police say the suspect walked up behind the 87-year-old victim, punched him in the head and then stole the money he was holding.

It happened at the Citibank on 96th and Broadway on the upper west side.

The suspect fled on foot.

The victim is currently in extremely critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man, 45-50 years old, approximately 5'9" in height, weighing 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a dark top with a white shirt underneath, dark pants, dark shoes, a blue cap, large headphones and carrying an umbrella.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberybeatingelder abuseelderlyUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gas pump explodes in fiery crash in Huntington Station
Melania Trump to remain hospitalized through week
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Meghan Markle asks for 'respect' for father after reports
Exclusive: Widow of man murdered on Mother's Day speaks out
Landscapers discover safe in yard 7 years after it was stolen
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
Suspect arrested in fatal Hempstead stabbing
Show More
Palestinians bury dead after bloodiest day since 2014
Arrest in attempted rape of Inwood woman followed home
Coney Island Boardwalk may be voted scenic landmark
Jay-Z due in court to face SEC in financial probe
Interviews begin for NY AG replacements in Albany
More News