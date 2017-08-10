Elderly woman killed in Crown Heights apartment fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan has the latest on the deadly fire from Crown Heights.

Candace McCowan
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An elderly woman has died after flames ripped through the second floor of an apartment building in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out on 1347 Pacific Street in Crown Heights around 1:30 Thursday morning. The flames started on the lower floors of the building and spread to the third floor.


Most of the people inside made it out, except for 81-year-old Gertrude Duncan Officials say her family tried to reach her, but couldn't get to her with the heavy smoke and flames.

Another resident was rushed to the hospital with burns on her hands. She is currently in stable condition.

The Medical Examiner will determine Duncan's exact cause of death.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefatal firedeadly fireapartment firebuilding fireCrown HeightsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winner
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg robbed
Wedding venue's closure in NJ for repairs sends brides scrambling
SUV crashes into restaurant in Eagleswood, killing 2
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
Show More
Exclusive: Chief shot by suspect: 'I'm very lucky and blessed'
Busy hurricane season forecasted with 2 to 5 'major' storms
13 overdose deaths reported on Staten Island in 3 weeks
Gov. calls for subway power upgrades amid startling statistics
Ex-Boy Scout claims scoutmaster sexually abused him in 1990s
More News
Top Video
Teen slashed in face on subway platform runs into Bloomingdale's for help
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
The Meatball Shop in Williamsburg robbed
Wake held for ivy league student after drowning near Cornell
More Video