Elderly woman killed in Crown Heights apartment fire

Flames shoot from a Crown Heights building where a 81 year-old woman passed this morning. No word on the cause. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/R07JUQKyjm — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) August 10, 2017

An elderly woman has died after flames ripped through the second floor of an apartment building in Brooklyn.The fire broke out on 1347 Pacific Street in Crown Heights around 1:30 Thursday morning. The flames started on the lower floors of the building and spread to the third floor.Most of the people inside made it out, except for 81-year-old Gertrude Duncan Officials say her family tried to reach her, but couldn't get to her with the heavy smoke and flames.Another resident was rushed to the hospital with burns on her hands. She is currently in stable condition.The Medical Examiner will determine Duncan's exact cause of death.The cause of the fire has not yet been released.