Employee stabbed, suspect run over after fight at bar in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on a violent bar fight in Queens.

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A worker was stabbed during a violent bar fight in Queens.

The man's boss then took matters into his own hands, chasing after the suspects in his van.

It happened at a bar and restaurant on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.

Police say the employee was stabbed in the back and people then poured into the streets.

The bar manager got into a van and followed five men involved in the altercation.

The manager jumped the sidewalk about a block away and hit two of the five men, one of whom was the suspect in the stabbing.

Police arrested the driver and the group of men.

The bar employee who was stabbed is expected to survive.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingfightJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Elderly man killed when fire burns through homes in Elizabeth
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 8-year-old girl
5 NYPD officers injured during parking dispute
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
Young runner helps struggling woman to marathon finish line
9-year-old boy struck by train while on subway platform
'Sopranos' strip club in New Jersey shut down
Former fire chief battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets
Show More
Professor detained in Cameroon, accused of insulting their president
Man fleeing police crashed while checking phone
Josh McCown leaves after breaking left hand
Off-duty officer assaulted, robbed of gun in parking garage
Man critically wounded by gunman he let into his home
More News
Top Video
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Watch this before heading to your next party
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
More Video