OCEAN CITY, New Jersey --A legendary actor has been spotted at the Jersey Shore.
Al Pacino stopped by Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City around 2 p.m. Monday for a meal with his family.
Employees said they didn't even recognize him until right before he left.
Later in the day, the staff noticed Pacino waiting in his car, so they decided to bring him a pie to go.
Manager Dave Evans posed in a photo with the Academy Award winner.
