THE BACHELOR

'The Bachelor' contestant Bekah identified as person reported missing last year

EMBED </>More Videos

A "The Bachelor" contestant was apparently on a missing person list while the show was airing.

Danny Clemens
EUREKA, Calif. --
Californians on the hunt for a young woman reported missing last year found her in an unexpected place: appearing on "The Bachelor."

The missing person in question was 22-year-old Bekah Martinez, who appeared in a North Coast Journal cover story about the high rate of missing person reports made in Humboldt County, California.

As of Jan. 18, 36 people were in the California Attorney General's database of people missing from the county, which has a population of only 135,727, according to the magazine. The Journal published a slideshow that originally contained images of all 36 people, including Martinez.

An eagle-eyed Journal reader (and apparent "Bachelor" fan) commented on the magazine's Facebook post that Martinez was currently appearing as a contestant on the popular dating show.

The Journal reached out to local authorities, who confirmed that Martinez was not, in fact, missing and removed her from the missing person list.

"As part of procedure, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies are typically required to make direct contact with the missing person to confirm status and well-being as geographical and other factors allow," the sheriff's office told ABC News in a statement. "Based on the totality of information provided regarding Martinez's well-being, [Martinez's] status as a missing person was cleared over the phone."

A local official told the magazine that Martinez's mother reported her missing in the early morning hours of Nov. 18 after Martinez "reportedly [went] to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm" and hadn't contacted her mother by the time she was expected home.

Spoiler alert: there hasn't been any marijuana farming on this season of "The Bachelor."

Filming for the current season began in September 2017. Martinez hasn't been eliminated yet, so it's not clear how or if any of her time filming the show lines up with the period of time when she was believed to be missing.

Reality show contestants are often limited in the communication they have with the outside world during filming, and Martinez has tweeted that she didn't have her phone during her time in the mansion.

"MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don't get cell service on The Bachelor??" a no-longer-missing Martinez tweeted after the story broke.



Martinez later quipped that the "scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted."

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorbachelormissing personmissing womancaliforniau.s. & worldwhat's trendingbuzzworthysocial mediabizarretelevision
THE BACHELOR
Arie starts to question Krystal's behavior on 'The Bachelor'
The Bekah-ning: Arie will proceed with caution
'Bachelor' Arie says some surprising early goodbyes
Arie learns about 'Bumper Car Trauma,' as a feud erupts between 2 women
More the bachelor
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Natalie Wood's drowning now considered a 'suspicious death'
Celebrating a Brooklyn artist during Black History Month
Black Panther: Enter for your chance to win!
Bronx rapper lands gig in Amazon's Super Bowl commercial
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
READ IT: Russia probe memo released after Trump declassifies it
Why you got paid more this week
Exclusive: Cold case murder of student gets new look
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Dispute at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight
Burglars cut through roof in large-scale jewelry heist
HS basketball player punched during post-game handshake
Nurse says she was fired for calling in sick with the flu
Show More
Boy, man killed in Perth Amboy house fire
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, SI Chuck does not
Woman escapes boyfriend who allegedly kidnapped, beat her
Man allegedly stabbed 2 grocery workers for $7.99 salad
16 new reports of child deaths from flu since last week
More News
Top Video
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Boy, man killed in Perth Amboy house fire
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, SI Chuck does not
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video