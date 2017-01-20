Live Broadcast
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Red carpet jitters
Email
Sandy goes behind the scenes with the stars to talk red carpet jitters during awards season
WABC
By
Sandy Kenyon
Friday, January 20, 2017 11:52AM
Related Topics:
entertainment
entertainment
backstage with sandy kenyon
sandy kenyon
originals
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 'Under the Radar'
Backstage with Sandy: Behind the scenes at Curtain Up
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: 2016 in review
Backstage with Sandy: Cate Blanchett in 'The Present'
More backstage with sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Red carpet jitters
Hamilton's letters at auction net over $2 million
Sandy Kenyon reviews 'The Founder', starring Michael Keaton
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid accosted by woman in NoHo
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Inauguration Day event schedule
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
Show More
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' in NYC to face charges
Man on Long Island accused of exposing himself, urinating on woman
NYPD: Elderly man put in headlock, robbed in Bronx building
Suspect in theft of $1.6M bucket of gold flakes caught in Ecuador
More News
Top Video
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' in NYC to face charges
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York