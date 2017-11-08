  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bobby Lewis Ensemble prepares for 20th anniversary show

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Rev. Bobby Lewis is more musical than most pastors. In fact, the ensemble he started has backed Barbra Streisand at Madison Square Garden and appeared on national TV. He's a pillar of his community in Harlem, yet those who sing with him say his humility is greater than his talent.

"My value is not in my voice," he said. "My value is allowing God to fill me with purpose, and that purpose is infectious."

Those who perform with him say Lewis is just an honest, genuine person who always makes a joyful noise. Singer Tanesha Gary calls him a great leader.

Originally, he had hoped to make it on Broadway, and he did perform on cruise ships in the 1990s. But 20 years ago, he found his calling in church uptown. That's where he inspired folks like three time Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw.

"Our goal is to carry the spirit of Christ with us," Shaw said. "And so wherever we go, it becomes the church."
The chorus rings out on the campus of City College, where the Bobby Lewis Ensemble is rehearsing for an upcoming concert to mark the group's 20th anniversary.

"(It) means so much, because normally we do our concerts in smaller venues," he said.

His ensemble is based out of New Light Baptist Church in Harlem, but the pastor is looking to spread his message to those who are outside the congregation.

"When people hear the music, they are changed," he said. "It makes you know there is something special in me, and that's the jewel you go home with."


The 20th anniversary of The Bobby Lewis Ensemble will take place Saturday November 20 at Aaron Davis Hall. Tickets are still available.

CLICK HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentsandy kenyonmusicHarlemNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Sia tweets nude photo in effort to thwart paparazzi
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
JUST KIDDING! Diddy's not changing name to 'Brother Love'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Loved ones of teen found buried in woods say their goodbyes
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Obama reports for jury duty
Man on bicycle flashing young girls in Ridgewood in custody
New York rejects constitutional convention
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Man plans to sue NYPD over claim of unlawful arrest
Show More
Grinch stealing packages caught on surveillance camera
Woman sentenced to up to 4 years in prison for fiance's kayak death
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Woman defeats NJ politician who joked about Women's March
Transgender woman defeats sponsor of Virginia bathroom bill
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos