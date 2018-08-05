JON BON JOVI

Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale

Sandra Bookman has more on how Bon Jovi surprised shoppers at a Farmingdale supermarket. (Chase Leonard)

By Eyewitness News
FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) --
No one's giving this 19-pound lobster a bad name. Instead, a Long Island supermarket is naming it "Bon Jovi."

That's because the real Jon Bon Jovi made a surprise appearance Saturday at the Stew Leonard's supermarket in Farmingdale, where the crustaceous "Bon Jovi" was sold.

Dozens of unsuspecting shoppers and staff snapped pictures with the star as he promoted his son's rose company, "Diving Into Hampton Water."

