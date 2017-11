Country music stars Brad Paisley and John Fogerty put on an electric show in front of the Battleship USS Iowa in honor of Veterans Day for " Jimmy Kimmel Live! The superstar duo performed next to the World War II ship in Los Angeles in front of a crowd of active and retired military personnel and their guests.The concert included Paisley's hit songs "Mud on the Tires" and "She's Everything," as well as many of Fogerty's iconic songs including "Proud Mary."Paisley will host the CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.