ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Brooklyn singer Amalia Watty blossoming on 'American Idol'

By
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Amalia Watty has sung in subway cars in New York City, and now, she's headed to Hollywood on "American Idol." Identified as a babysitter from Brooklyn on the show, Watty is tomorrow's star, here, today.

I spent the morning with her in Bushwick following her debut on the show, performing Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love." Amalia made the judges feel her love of music, and they gave her a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Lionel Richie told her that her range, sound and uniqueness were all the things the judges are looking for, and Katy Perry said she needed more of Amalia's sound. Luke Bryan called her soulful and cool.

"Hearing it from Lionel and Katie and Luke, who have been through it and who I look up to in so many different ways, it was like wow," Watty said. "I feel like I'm doing something right, and you know, I have a chance."

Originally from Anguilla, Watty came to the city from the Caribbean more than a decade ago. She performed anywhere folks would listen, most notably on the subway, which made her voice stronger because she "had to belt."

Watty tried out for "American Idol" before without success, but she kept at it, and listening to her play in her apartment and sing lyrics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Like Me Yet" made me a believer. Her Afro reminded Lionel Richie of his younger days, when he was in "The Commodores."

Her joy was obvious as she was shown on TV emerging with her ticket.

Watty said there's been many times when she has asked herself if she should continue doing this, and it gave her more motivation to keep going.

Watty has built a local fan base after years of playing locally, but nobody is following her progress more closely than the citizens of Anguilla. As far as they are concerned, she's a local gal made good, and the whole island is rooting for her.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonamerican idolsinginglionel richieluke bryankaty perryentertainmentmusicBushwickBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Weinstein Co. releases victims from non-disclosure agreements
Alisha Marie used humor to launch a YouTube career
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued for Tri-State
Best, worst case scenarios for winter storm
Maryland school shooting: Student gunman dead, 2 wounded
Missing LI teen with autism found ahead of nor'easter
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police surround gunman at Panera Bread near Princeton campus
MTA worker dies after fall at 125th Street Station
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
New York area gears up as 4th nor'easter bears down
Show More
Bermuda bar owner: Student not drunk before deadly disappearance
Florida shooter's brother held on $500K in school trespass
Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos