ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Watch these classic groin hits to celebrate AFV's 600th episode
EMBED </>More News Videos

At the end of the day, nothing is quite as hilarious as a groin hit. (America's Funniest Home Videos)

Is there any act of physical comedy as satisfying to watch as a groin hit?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH 600 HITS in 600 SECONDS TO CELEBRATE AFV'S 600TH EPISODE!

To celebrate their 600th episode, airing this Sunday on ABC, America's Funniest Home Videos has painstakingly assembled a hilarious compilation of classic groin hits from their collection over the years. Some were just well-intentioned athletic endeavors gone awry, while others pranks or accidents that left unfortunate souls wounded.

Regardless the circumstances that birthed each of the painful but funny displays, we guarantee this 90-second groin-hit compilation will make you laugh so hard it hurts.

Watch the 600th episode of America's Funniest Home Videos on Sunday, 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerfunny videoviral video
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lucasfilm says no plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
The Trend: Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Sandy reviews the surprisingly enjoyable 'Sleepless'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
VIDEO: Woman pinned between car, gas pump in Shirley
2 firefighters injured in West Babylon house fire
Police: Man found dead on E train in Queens
Police fatally shoot man after he threatens mother with screwdriver
Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration gig
Retired corrections officer, woman wounded in Newark bar shooting
Show More
Lucasfilm says no plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films
SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in Florida
Woman dies when fire rips through Flushing home
Marchers brave cold, rain for MLK marches across U.S.
Garbage truck catches fire on Upper East Side
More News
Top Video
Car and box truck crash on Sunrise Highway resulting in fatal fireball
Woman rescued from house fire in Dover, several displaced
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Video: Woman narrowly spared as car careens through salon
More Video